Snoop Dogg reschedules UK and Ireland tour to 2021 due to coronavirus

Snoop Dogg has rescheduled his ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ UK and Ireland tour to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The rapper was scheduled to play five dates on the tour this year, starting in Belfast on April 10, with shows to follow in Manchester, Leeds, London and Birmingham.

Now, it has been announced that the tour will take place next year with a list of new dates scheduled for February 2021.

The forthcoming tour sees the west coast rap legend tour in support of his 17th album ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ and documentary of the same name.

On the tour, Snoop will be joined by Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice and D12, as well as Irish rap duo Versatile.

The new dates are as follows:

FEBRUARY 2021

11 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

12 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

15 – O2 Arena, London

17 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

19 – 3Arena, Dublin

20 – SSE Arena, Belfast

Tickets for the tour are now on sale here.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has teamed up with an Australian winemaker to release ‘Snoop Cali Red’, his first red wine.

Snoop will partner with Australian wine brand 19 Crimes, a subsidiary of industry juggernaut, Treasury Wine Estates. 19 Crimes’ wines are exported prolifically to Snoop’s native USA, where the rapper has apparently taken a liking to them.

“I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement.