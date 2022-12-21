Snoop Dogg reschedules UK and Ireland tour to 2023

Snoop Dogg has rescheduled his UK and Ireland arena tour for 2023.

The rapper will be returning to British and Irish shores in March, making stops in Belfast, Manchester, Glasgow, London, Dublin, Leeds and Birmingham. He was supposed to be touring this year, but cancelled all non-U.S. tour dates back in May due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects”.

The tour will feature a variety of special guests, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice and D12. They will also be joined by Irish rap duo Versatile and, for English and Scottish dates, Xzibit.

All tickets from his original tour dates, which were postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, remain valid. The reminder will go on sale tomorrow (December 22) at midday – you can buy yours here.

Snoop Dogg will play the following shows:

MARCH

14 – Belfast, SSE Arena

15 – Manchester, AO Arena

16 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

21 – London, O2 Arena

26 – Dublin, 3Arena

27 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Elsewhere, Snoop Dogg has also revealed he used to write his lyrics on a typewriter in the early days of his career, which he borrowed from 2Scoops of G-funk group The Dove Shack. He said that 2Scoops was “organized and shit”, so concluded he was “just gonna type my shit up”, adding “I used to type like 65 words a minute”.

Earlier this month, Snoop and hip-hop veterans Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40 released their new album under Mount Westmore, ‘Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort’.

In a three-star review, NME described the record as a “muddled, but sometimes brilliant, cruise down Sunset Boulevard”.

It continued: “‘Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort’ isn’t completely devoid of praise; having to accommodate four distinct styles and personalities is no simple task. But while there are moments of brilliance, it’s clear there are too many chefs in the kitchen.”