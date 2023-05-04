Snoop Dogg says A.I Music has got “outta hand”

Snoop Dogg has revealed his feelings about AI technology creating music and mimicking the voices of pop stars.

Currently, there is an AI-generated song going viral of Michael Jackson covering ’90s No Limit rapper C-Murder’s hit song, ‘Down 4 My N’s’.

On Monday (May 1), the Long Beach rapper made his feelings on AI covers known, taking to Instagram to say that it has gotten “outta hand.” He posted a video of the audio to his Instagram feed, captioning the post with “Wow.”

Fans were similarly shocked. The most popular comment read: “I’ve done a lot of things in my life I’m not proud of. But I ain’t done nothing bad enough to deserve hearing this.”

Another fan commented that the cover proves “AI can’t beat actual tangible human talent.”

The internet has seen an influx of AI covers using automated voices from some of the biggest stars in recent months. In March, an AI-generated Kanye West song went viral before Drake commented on the new phenomenon after a snippet of an AI-generated cover of him rapping Ice Spice‘s ‘Munch’ went viral. He said the cover was “the final straw” for him.

Last month, an AI-generated “lost” Oasis album also emerged online and also received a wave of praise from fans online. The project — which imagined how Oasis would sound if they reformed and created music reminiscent of their ‘90s heyday — also gained recognition from the former frontman, Liam Gallagher, who described it as “mega” and “better than all the other snizzle out there.”

Earlier this week, however, fans had a less than optimistic view towards another AI project, which saw Kurt Cobain performing the 1998 Hole song, ‘Celebrity Skin’. Similarly,

Last month, Universal Music took action after an AI-generated collaborative track between Drake and The Weeknd went viral, removing it from streaming platforms.

David Guetta meanwhile, said that the “future of music is AI” after showcasing a new song with an AI-generated Eminem verse – whereas Nick Cave argued that ”ChatGPT should just fuck off and leave songwriting alone” after a fan share with him lyrics generated in his style by the A.I computer program.

Grimes also recently weighed in on the ongoing debate too, and expressed her support for her voice to be used in AI music. Taking to social media, she permitted fans to use her voice for any upcoming projects because “it’s cool to be fused [with] a machine”.

In other news, Snoop Dogg is in a bidding war with actor and Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds over the Canadian hockey team Ottawa Senators. He said he wants to buy the sports team and “bring hockey to our community.”