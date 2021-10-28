Snoop Dogg says Dr. Dre is working on songs for the next ‘Grand Theft Auto’ game

Dr. Dre is working on songs for the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, according to Snoop Dogg.

Rolling Stone are reporting that in an upcoming episode of their Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, set to air on October 29, Snoop reveals that Dre is currently in the studio.

“He’s making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game,” Snoop told the podcast.

Neither Grand Theft Auto developers Rockstar Games, nor representatives for Dr. Dre, provided additional comment regarding Snoop’s claims.

Dre’s music has previously featured on the in-game radio stations of multiple GTA games. ‘Fuck Wit Dre Drey’ and ‘Deep Cover’ appear in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, while ‘Still D.R.E.’ and ‘The Next Episode’ feature in Grand Theft Auto V. All four tracks also feature Snoop Dogg.

It’s been six years since Dre last released new music, having released his most recent studio album, ‘Compton’, back in 2015. But there have been steady rumours that a new album from the rapper could be on the way soon. Earlier this month, a post shared by DJ BattleCat appeared to indicate that new albums from both Snoop and Dre would be out by the end of the year.

Back in August, Grandmaster Flash claimed that Dr. Dre‘s next music project “will change the game”. A week later, Diamond D posted a photo of himself and Dre next to a mixing desk, saying Dre had played two hours of unreleased music for him and Xzibit. The same month, Flavor Flav claimed he appears on the forthcoming album.

Both Dre and Snoop are set to appear as part of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in February next year, alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

Earlier this week, Dre shared a heartfelt message of support sent to him by Snoop. The message came after the rapper was reportedly handed divorce papers during his grandmother’s burial last week.

“Take all that negative energy, all that shit that you dealing with – the death, the fucking lawsuits, all that shit – put it all in your mind and your spirit and make something magical,” Snoop says during the video.