Snoop Dogg says he employs a “professional blunt roller”

Snoop Dogg has revealed that his staff includes what he calls a “PBR: Professional Blunt Roller,” in a recently aired interview on The Howard Stern Show.

Snoop stated the position is full-time and pays “$40 to $50,000 a year,” a claim backed up by Seth Rogen, also a guest on the show. “He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they might want a blunt,” Rogen said. “And if they do, he gives you one!” Watch a clip of Snoop talking about his full-time blunt roller below.

The 47-year-old rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., confirmed that the employee in question is allowed as much marijuana as he likes in exchange for the service, and also travels with Snoop at all times. “If you’re great at something I need, I’m hiring you,” he added.

“Motherfucker like Lurch from The Addams Family. ‘You rang?'” said Snoop, who recently contributed the song ‘My Family’ to the new Addams Family movie.

On the same episode, Snoop also spoke out about Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s reputation as a snitch following a series of recent convictions. “I’ve heard of people telling on each other — ratting on the organization — but he ratted on other organizations on top of his organization,” he said. “That motherfucker sang like Aretha Franklin.”

Earlier this month (October 2), Snoop announced UK dates for his forthcoming ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour, which will see the rapper joined by West Coast hip hop stars D12, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound and Obie Trice. Full dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Monday October 7 and will be available here. See the full list of dates below.

April 2020

10 – Belfast, SSE Arena

12 – Manchester, Arena

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

15 – London, O2 Arena

16 – Birmingham, Arena