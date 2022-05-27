Snoop Dogg says he fainted when he saw Tupac in his final moments

Snoop Dogg has opened up about seeing Tupac during his last moments in a new interview.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Impaulsive, which you can watch below, Snoop recalled visiting Tupac in the hospital soon after the incident in which he was shot along with Suge Knight in 1996.

“[Suge] got shot in the head, but he [was] sitting up here talkin’ to us,” Snoop recalled in the interview. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac. We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and, you know, ‘Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through, he got shot nine times before, he going to be alright, [they] hit me in the head.’”

However, when Snoop arrived to see Tupac, he recalled being so overwhelmed that he fainted when he arrived at the hospital.

“He got tubes in him and it’s like, when I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there, and I fainted. Then, his [mother Afeni Shakur] got me up and walked me in the bathroom and had a conversation with me about being strong. She was like, ‘My baby ain’t never seen you weak. I don’t want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel…My baby loves you.’”

“She knew how much we loved each other,” Snoop continued. “So, she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him, as far as how much I love him, but I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him.”

In other news, a biopic on the life of Tupac’s mother was announced earlier this year.

Peace, Love & Respect; the Afeni Shakur/Panther 21 Story will follow a crucial two years in her life between 1969 and 1971, and her involvement in the Black Panther Party.

Afeni, who passed away in 2016, was a prominent member of the organisation. She joined in 1968 and was arrested as a part of the ‘Panther 21’, who were put on trial accused of organising bomb attacks in New York before they were acquitted.

The new biopic is set to be executive produced by Jasmine Guy and Jamal Joseph, while Dina LaPolt is producing. The film has also received the backing of the Shakur estate.