Snoop Dogg says he has considered re-recording his albums like Taylor Swift

Snoop Dogg has revealed in a new interview that he has previously considered re-recording albums from his back catalogue.

The rapper discussed the idea of reclaiming his masters during an appearance on the Full Send Podcast this week, during which he cited the recent example of Taylor Swift re-recording her first six studio albums.

Swift, who has so far released ‘Taylor’s Versions’ of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’, is attempting to regain control of her master recordings, after masters of her early records were sold off several times without her permission.

Speaking on Full Send about Swift’s landmark actions, Snoop mused: “She ain’t an old artist at all, she’s quite new. What did she do? She remastered her album. Why? Because she wasn’t making revenues off of that album.

“I was going to remaster my album. My son had told me years ago, he was like, ‘You should just remaster ‘Doggystyle’, pops, fuck all that. Just remaster it, you ain’t gotta worry about all that,’” he continued.

“But I didn’t wanna go [with] that approach, because you can’t remaster ‘Doggystyle’ like you can remaster them R&B songs. That shit was a feeling, that shit was a moment. You can’t recapture that.”

In another recent interview, Snoop discussed his reasons behind choosing to remove the Death Row Records back catalogue from various streaming platforms.

The rapper, who became the owner of Death Row back in February, said that the “first thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay”.