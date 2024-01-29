Snoop Dogg says he has “nothing but love and respect” for Donald Trump

Snoop Dogg has said he has “nothing but love and respect” for Donald Trump.

The US rapper – who previously blasted the former president for being “racist” and compared him to the devil – appeared to put their past feuds behind them in a new interview.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the ‘Gin And Juice’ rapper said: “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me.”

He referred specifically to Trump’s 2021 pardoning of Michael Harris, the co-founder of Snoop’s Death Row label, who spent more than three decades behind bars for drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit murder. Upon his release, Harris expressed his thanks to the former president.

Snoop continued in the interview: “So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Following Trump’s election win in 2016, Snoop asked Drake to help him move to Canada. Then, in 2017, the rapper took aim at Trump in his ‘Lavender’ music video, in which the American president was presented as a clown and Snoop pulled a gun on him.

Trump later responded on Twitter, writing: “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

Snoop’s 2017 album, ‘Make America Crip Again’ included the Trump-bashing lyrics in its title track: “Don’t pretend like I’m with that bullshit your president been tweetin’.” The controversial alternative album art also showed the rapper standing over Trump’s dead body.

In 2018, Snoop shared video footage of him smoking a blunt and saying “fuck the President” outside the White House.

Snoop continued to express his criticism throughout Trump’s presidency. In 2020, he called out Trump for “disrespecting every colour in the world”.