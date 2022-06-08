Snoop Dogg says personal blunt roller’s “salary went up” because of inflation

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he gave his personal, full-time blunt roller a raise because of inflation.

Snoop first shared that he employed a “personal blunt roller” back in 2019. During an episode of The Howard Stern Show, he shared that the position paid $40,000 to $50,000 annually.

The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., confirmed that the employee in question is allowed as much marijuana as he likes in exchange for the service, and also travels with Snoop at all times. “If you’re great at something I need, I’m hiring you,” he added.

Yesterday (June 7) UberFacts sent out a tweet which said “Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.”

The California rapper then reshared the tweet, responding, “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

According to Seth Rogen, who corroborated the story on Howard Stern, Snoop’s weed roller, “knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they want a blunt and if they do, he gives you one.”

“That motherfucker’s timing is impeccable,” Snoop agreed. When Stern asked if this person was an actual employee, Snoop reaffirmed, “That’s his J-O-B—his occupation,” adding: “On his resume, it says, ‘what do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.” Watch the full interview below.

Meanwhile, Snoop recently called for people to “learn to get along” following the outcome of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial.

The rapper said he was too “busy doing Snoop Dogg” to keep up with the highly publicised case but is now calling for others to “be better, with or without each other”. His comments came after he announced the cancellation of his ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

Speaking to the Associated Press at the MTV Movie and TV Awards [via The Independent], the rapper said: “It was definitely hard for me to make the decision… there’s a lot going on in my life and the world in general. I need some time… to really give my fans a great show when I go over there because they know how much I love them.

“When I go back I want to make sure I’m mentally right, physically and spiritually right and I want to make sure that the world is in a better place.”