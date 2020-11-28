Snoop Dogg shares Christmas version of his Just Eat song ‘Did Somebody Say’

Snoop Dogg has shared a Christmas version of his Just Eat takeaway song ‘Did Somebody Say’.

The legendary rapper went viral earlier this year after starring in a TV advert for the UK food delivery service in which he dropped off food to customers in a pimped out motorbike.

Not stopping at appearing in the campaign, Snoop also remixed the takeaway company’s ad jingle and turned it into a full blown music video event.

In the song, Snoop raps: “I get mine every day, every week/Chicken wings to the crib I’m sittin’ in/Burger in the low-low/Hope they kept the pickle in/Wonton on a catamaran/Oodles of noodles, thank you, my man.”

Now, the rapper has shared a Christmas version of the track, which he has titled ‘Doggy Dogg Christmas’.

“Ain’t nothin’ changed here/Gettin’ sushi delivered by a reindeer,” Snoop raps on the song’s second verse. “Most wonderful time of the year/It’s a ‘Just Eat anything’ vibe over here/Think outside the box if your plan is/Nothin’ more than a cold turkey sandwich/Gotta pimp that’ll meal like a Mac/Limitless snacks in my Just Eat sack.”

Listen to ‘Doggy Dogg Christmas’ below:

Just Eat Ireland has shared a snippet of a new commercial featuring the festive track.

The video sees a puppet dog version of Snoop rapping his way around a manor house at Christmas time. Accompanied by a group people dancing at a party, Snoop’s puppet gets behind the decks to join the DJ. In another scene, he sits at the head of the Christmas dinner table.

Earlier this month Snoop announced a new competition open to artists – with the grand prize offering the opportunity to collaborate with the veteran rapper.

The Snoop Song Contest asks applicants to submit their music to an all-star panel of judges. It’s been created by Snoop alongside multi-platinum producers Anno Domini and Legion Gabe. The contest is open now and runs until February 2021.

Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound, Mistah Fab, KXNG Crooked, Ras Kass, Planet Asia, Killah Priest of Wu-Tang Clan, Smart Rapper artist coach Rob Level, and Snoop-affiliated A&R rep M-Eighty are all set to judge the competition.

Meanwhile, the lineup for a special virtual edition of this year’s Tomorrowland has been announced, featuring David Guetta, Snoop Dogg (as DJ Snoopadelic) and Diplo.

The event, which will take place via a digital stream on New Year’s Eve, will unite people all over the world in a unique countdown to 2021 that crosses time-zones.