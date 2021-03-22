Snoop Dogg has shared a new single today (March 22) called ‘CEO’ – you can listen to it below.

The new track sees the rap legend reflecting on his success in the music industry over a percussion-heavy beat.

Snoop also rescheduled his UK and Ireland tour for a third time to 2022. The ‘I Wanna Thank Me Tour’ will kick off next March in Glasgow before heading to London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Belfast, and Dublin. All original tickets for the gigs remain valid.

The rescheduled tour also includes a new date and will now see Snoop visiting Killarney, County Kerry in Ireland. Tickets for this event go on sale at 9am on March 31.

You can listen to Snoop’s new track and see all tour dates below:

Snoop Dogg 2022 Tour Dates

MARCH

2 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

3 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

5 – AO Arena, Manchester

7 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

8 – O2 Arena, Leeds

9 – 3Arena, Dublin

11 – INEC Arena, Kerry

12 – SSE Arena, Belfast

Last week, it was revealed that Snoop, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 have launched a hip-hop supergroup of dreams, called Mt. Westmore.

The four rappers are reportedly set to release their debut album next month, with more “volumes” coming in the future.

“We have recorded somewhere in the neighbourhood of 50 songs. Volume 1 will be released in April and the rest of the volumes will follow,” Too $hort told DJ Vlad in a recent interview, formally announcing the project.

“At the age we’re at is a good time to do a thing like this and kind of extend your career a bit in a different way… The minute we join forces, we get a handful of new business opportunities that none of us would’ve had.”

Back in February, Snoop spoke about who he’d like to play him if a biopic of his life was ever made.

Speaking to AP Entertainment, Snoop said: “There’s so many dope actors that have graced the screen and there’s so many dope actors that have yet to grace the screen.

“I don’t know who could play me. It would have to be someone who could win me over.

“When I think of someone playing you, I think of how Jamie Foxx played Ray [Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray]. That was, like, spot on,” he continued.

Anwan Glover (Notorious, 2009), LaKeith Stanfield (Straight Outta Compton, 2015) and Jarrett Ellis (All Eyez on Me, 2017) have all portrayed Snoop on the big screen in the past.