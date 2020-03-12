Snoop Dogg shares the most valuable lesson he learned from Tupac

Snoop Dogg has revealed that the most valuable lesson he learned from the late rapper Tupac was to develop “a different kind of work ethic” as a musician.

Snoop was a close friend and collaborator with the late rapper, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in September 1996.

Posting on Instagram yesterday (March 11), Snoop shared a recent TV interview he took part in in which he was asked about what he learned from his friendship with Tupac.

Advertisement

“I think what I learned from Tupac was basically a different kind of work ethic,” Snoop replied. “I always had a good work ethic about myself as far as being timely, being on point and being a professional.

“But he just showed me how to be a little more faster at it as far as getting to the meat of it all and not really just listening to it all the time, not absorbing it but more just doing it, and keep doing it and doing it. Let the engineer mix it and master it, not fall in love with it, but fall in love with the craft of being able to do it and continue to do it.

Snoop added: “I feel like that was something that was passed on to me and now I’m showing it through my work ethic as far as different things I do and the way I diversify myself.

The rapper concluded by saying that he wanted to pass the work ethic he learned from Tupac on to the young generation “to show them that you can do the same thing I’m doing.”

Advertisement

Last month, a hologram of Tupac was featured as part of a new teaser for an upcoming Supreme collection.

The hologram is the same creation that featured in Snoop and Dr. Dre’s 2012 Coachella headline set, in which the late rapper performed ‘Hail Mary’ and ‘2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted’.