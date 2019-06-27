Snoop Dogg slammed after posting picture of Paul Gascoigne as a reason not to abuse alcohol

The rapper also recently gave his verdict on the 'Child's Play' reboot

Snoop Dogg has received a backlash after posting a picture of Paul Gascoigne as a suggested reason not to abuse alcohol.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to post a picture of the ex-England midfielder at the age of 20 alongside an unflattering picture of him now with the caption “alcohol abuse” above.

In the same picture, the rapper posted a picture of himself at 20 and a picture of himself now, looking like he has hardly aged, with the word “marijuana abuse” above. You can view the picture below.

The picture resulted in an angry response from Twitter users with one writing: “Snoop Dogg is cold for posting this”, while another said: “Snoop Dogg is cancelled for going after Gazza.”

You can see a list of responses below.

Gascoigne has openly talked about his problems with alcohol abuse over the years.

Earlier, this month, Snoop took to Instagram to give his verdict on the new Child’s Play reboot.

“Uh oh, that look like Chucky little hands!” Snoop remarks as he watches the murderous doll pick up a kitchen knife. He also affirms the movie’s fright factor: “Don’t let the name fool you, boys and girls. All you little dogs better stay at home, because Child’s Play ain’t for kids.”

He later declares, “Damn, Chucky is wakin’, bakin’ and takin’ it to the next level. This toy is gonna destroy!

NME recently described the reboot as “a daft but hugely enjoyable reboot for the Alexa generation” in a four star review.