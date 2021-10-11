Snoop Dogg teases new Eminem collaboration

Snoop Dogg has hinted that a collaboration with Eminem is on the way.

The rapper took over Eminem’s hip hop music station, Shade 45, on Sirius XM Radio over the weekend where he spoke to Too $hort, a member of his Mt. Westmore rap supergroup. The group are expected to release their debut album this year.

“Everybody’s solo song was the last verse of the song before that, except the one with me and Eminem,” Dogg said in reference to the work. “Because I felt like that was like a big reveal. When n****s hear that Eminem on that motherfucker, that’s just a whole other level.”

DJ Whoo Kid, who hosts The Whoolywood Shuffle on Shade 45, then appeared to confirm that the collaboration is imminent. “that new @snoopdogg and @eminem 🤯 is coming soon. tune into him and @djwhookid all day until 6pm 🔊🔊 #whoolywoodshuffle @tooshort #Algorithm @defjam,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday (October 9).

Mt. Westmore, comprising Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too $hort and Ice Cube, have been planning to release their debut album in 2021. In July, Ice Cube said they were “getting our ducks in a row” and that they were getting their visuals together “because when we hit, we want to keep rolling”. However, the album is yet to have materialised for a release.

Elsewhere, Eminem and Snoop Dogg will team up with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige for the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi halftime show on February 13, 2022.

The show will mark the first time the five multi-award-winning artists have ever performed together on the same stage.