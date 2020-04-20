Snoop Dogg to celebrate Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ with 4/20 DJ set tonight

Snoop Dogg will be performing a special 4/20 DJ set tonight (April 20) to celebrate Dr. Dre‘s classic debut album ‘The Chronic’.

Tha Doggfather, in collaboration with global media platform MERRY JANE, will be getting behind the ones and twos and hosting a “Smoke-in” at 4:20pm PST (12:30am GMT) to pay homage to the groundbreaking release that played a huge role in making him a household name.

Released in December 1992, Dre’s debut is considered to be one of the greatest hip-hop album of all-time – spawning hits such as ‘Nuthin But A G Thang’, ‘Let Me Ride’ and ‘Fuck Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)’. It was made available digitally across all streaming platforms today for the very first time.

Advertisement

“Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ is widely considered the most well-produced album of all-time,” said MEERY JANE’s COO, Scott Chung. “From its name, artwork, and introduction of Snoop Dogg’s artistry, ‘The Chronic’ revolutionised modern cannabis culture, and we are proud to provide our global audience a digital experience for a responsible, 4/20 holiday.”

The livestream of Snoop’s set can be watched on MERRY JANE’s Instagram (@merryjane) at 4:20pm PST.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre was honoured by the Grammys for his trailblazing production work.

The Recording Academy announced in November that it would celebrate the six-time Grammy-winning producer at the 13th annual Producers & Engineers Wing. Taking place on January 22, 2020, the event kicked off Grammy Week ahead of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has teamed up with an Australian winemaker to release ‘Snoop Cali Red’, his first red wine.

Advertisement

Snoop will partner with Australian wine brand 19 Crimes, a subsidiary of industry juggernaut, Treasury Wine Estates. 19 Crimes’ wines are exported prolifically to Snoop’s native USA, where the rapper has apparently taken a liking to them.