Snoop Dogg to release ‘Snoop Cali Red’ wine with Australian winery

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with an Australian winemaker to release ‘Snoop Cali Red’, his first red wine.

Snoop will partner with Australian wine brand 19 Crimes, a subsidiary of industry juggernaut, Treasury Wine Estates. 19 Crimes’ wines are exported prolifically to Snoop’s native USA, where the rapper has apparently taken a liking to them.

“I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

Advertisement

“It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world.”

19 Crimes, founded in 2012, pays tribute to Australia’s convict history. Each bottle depicts a convict who was shipped to Australia for committing one or more of the eponymous crimes.

In a statement, a representative for Treasury Wine Estates said that Snoop Dogg “embodies the same spirit of rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity that inspired 19 Crimes’ original cast of rebellious heroes”.

‘Snoop Cali Red’ will hit shelves in the coming months, retailing for $12 USD per bottle (roughly $18.80 AUD). Wine industry watchdog, The Drinks Business, reports that the wine will be a blend of 65 per cent Petite Syrah, 30 per cent Zinfandel, and 5 per cent Merlot.