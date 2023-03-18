Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by bagpipes playing ‘Still D.R.E.’ at airport

Snoop Dogg arrived in Scotland this week and was met at the airport by a bagpipes player giving a rendition of ‘Still D.R.E.’ – see it below.

The rapper is currently on his ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour of Europe, which has been rescheduled a host of times since its initial announcement in 2019.

On Thursday (March 16), he played Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, and upon landing at Glasgow Airport, a bagpipe player broke into a rendition of ‘Still D.R.E.’ on the runway.

Advertisement

Clearly enjoying the show, Snoop danced away on the tarmac before pointing at the musician and giving him a thumbs up before departing in a car.

You can see the video below via Snoop Dogg’s Instagram, alongside details of Snoop Dogg’s remaining UK tour dates – buy any remaining tickets here.

Snoop Dogg will play the following shows:

MARCH 2023

21 – London, O2 Arena

26 – Dublin, 3Arena

27 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Later this year, the rapper will join Wiz Khalifa and head out on a massive joint tour of North America titled ‘High School Reunion’.

Advertisement

Snoop announced the 33-date run via a poster on Instagram on March 7. The tour will kick off on July 7 in Vancouver before wrapping up the run in Irvine, California on August 27. The tour will see Snoop and Wiz Khalifa perform in other cities including Denver, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Austin and Sacramento among others.

Joining Snoop and Wiz Khalifa on the tour are TOO $HORT, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama.