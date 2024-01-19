Snoop Dogg’s daughter, singer Cori Broadus, suffers ‘severe stroke’ aged 24

Snoop Dogg‘s daughter, the singer Cori Broadus, has suffered a “severe stroke” aged 24.

The singer, who performs under the name CHOC, shared a photo on Instagram this week of herself lying in a hospital bed.

She wrote: “I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

In a follow-up post on her Instagram Stories, she added: “Like I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Snoop Dogg himself has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, was hospitalized after suffering from what she describes as a “severe stroke.” “Like, I’m only 24; what did I do in my past to deserve all this?” pic.twitter.com/tOwWdB9Y14 — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 19, 2024

