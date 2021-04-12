Snow Patrol announce Manchester show for September 2021

Snow Patrol have announced that they’ll play one of their first post-lockdown shows in Manchester this September.

The Northern Irish band will head to Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on Sunday, September 26 as part of the Sounds Of The City concert series.

The series will also take in performances from the likes of Kaiser Chiefs and The Streets, with tickets for Snow Patrol’s show going on sale here from Friday (April 16) at 9.30AM.

The latest live date for the band comes after they were previously confirmed for slots at both the Isle of Wight Festival and Glasgow’s TRNSMT.

The pre-sale ticket link to our Manchester Castlefield Bowl show is now live! It will run until tickets go on general sale this Friday 16th April at 9.30am BST. https://t.co/FU89U6ZdXH Special guests will be announced later in the week. Hopefully see you there! SPx#manchester pic.twitter.com/0W7dO44BMA — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) April 12, 2021

Snow Patrol have also been vocal in calling for the government to support the music industry throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’re a band like The Big Moon, they will have had lots of festivals lined-up so their income has now been decimated. They rely on it, so where do they stand?” drummer Johnny Quinn told NME.

“Something should be setup for people who through no fault of their own have lost all their income. There is a real need for that and I can’t see that anywhere in the current set-up.

“That needs to happen or else we’re going to lose a lot of great bands who are on the verge of breaking through. They’ve had all these chances denied now and that’s something you might not be able to replicate next year.”