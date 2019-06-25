Snow Patrol cancel Glastonbury performance due to bandmember needing neck surgery

Bandmembers Johnny McDaid and Nathan Connolly are both out of action for the forseeable

Snow Patrol have been forced to pull their Glastonbury performance after doctors advised their pianist/guitarist to seek immediate surgery.

Johnny McDaid, the Northern Irish band’s pianist, guitarist and backing vocalist, is experiencing “serious” problems with his neck, frontman Gary Lightbody announced on Facebook today (June 25).

The band have also cancelled all their forthcoming shows in Europe this summer up until Latitude festival on July 20, citing the need to give McDaid time to recover.

Additionally, guitarist and backing vocalist Nathan Connolly is indisposed with nerve damage and has been told to rest for another four weeks before picking up his instrument again.

“To replace Johnny it would take at least two people and with Nathan still out with nerve damage (he is slowly on the mend) he is also still unable to play guitar we feel it’s just not appropriate to continue with shows at this stage,” Lightbody wrote.

“It isn’t just their guitars and pianos that would be missed. Their backing vocals are essential to our sound and their energy and spirits are colossal and are irreplaceable forces.”

Lightbody said the band don’t take decisions to cancel gigs “lightly” but “health is the most important thing” for their “brothers”.

The Charlatans will replace Snow Patrol on The Other Stage this Friday, June 28 at 6.30pm, Glastonbury organisers announced via the festival’s official Twitter feed.

Snow Patrol also said they aim to embark on their acoustic tour of Asia, Australia and New Zealand in August because Connolly “will very likely be healed in time”.