Foals, Liam Gallagher and The Streets lead Snowbombing 2020 line-up

The first wave of acts for Snowbombing 2020 have been announced, with Foals, Liam Gallagher and The Streets leading the top of the bill.

Billed as “the greatest show on snow”, next year’s festival (which will be the 21st edition of Snowbombing) will take place at the Austrian alpine resort of Mayrhofen from April 13-18.

Among the leading artists to be confirmed for Snowbombing 2020 today (October 3) is Gallagher, who heads the bill and will perform as a headliner on the Enchanted Forest Stage. Mike Skinner’s The Streets will also headline the Snowbombing Street Party, while Foals will headline Snowbombing’s Forest Stage 12 years on from their last performance at the festival.

The likes of Kurupt FM, Chase & Status, Rudimental, Big Narstie and Elder Island have also been announced by organisers as major bookings for next year’s Snowbombing, while acts including Gorgon City, Maribou State and Holy Goof have also been confirmed as part of the growing line-up. You can see the festival’s Instagram announcement below.

The 2020 festival will also welcome for the first time a full bill of stand-up comedians, with names such as Tez Illyaz, Terry Alderton, Markus Birdman, Barry Castagnola and Abigoliah Schamaun confirmed so far.

Super Earlybird packages for Snowbombing 2020 are on sale now and start at just £269 (inc. booking fee). You can find out more information about Snowbombing 2020 here.

Foals, meanwhile, will release the second part of ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ on October 18, and the band recently discussed the “visual evolution” of their career.