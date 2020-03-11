Snowbombing Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

Snowbombing 2020 has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The festival was due to take place from 13-18 April in Mayrhofen, Austria. Liam Gallagher and Chase & Status were set to headline, with the likes of Foals, The Streets, Loyle Carner and more also on the line-up.

Organisers have now confirmed that the event will no longer take place, as new restrictions on large events have been actioned by the Austrian government.

“Following discussions with the Austrian authorities, it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of Snowbombing 2020,” a spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

“Today, the Austrian authorities placed a ban on all outdoor events above 500 people and indoor events above 100,” a longer statement on the official Snowbombing website reads. “This ban is in place from now until April 3rd and is likely to be extended.”

The post continues: “We understand that this will be disappointing news for you, as it is for us. Snowbombing started in 1999 and this year was to be our 21st festival. The cancellation is unprecedented for Snowbombing but the wellbeing of all guests, artists and crew is our priority.”

Snowbombing organisers say they are able to offer punters a full refund or instead transfer their tickets over to Snowbombing 2021. Alternatively, those who booked a package deal can be refunded £150 – the price of a festival wristband – and keep their existing holiday.

“Thanks again for your understanding and patience. We are truly saddened that we cannot welcome you to Snowbombing 2020,” the statement concludes.

You can find further information here.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, would-be headliner Liam Gallagher wrote that he was “gutted to have to cancel” shows due to the coronavirus and told his followers to “stay safe”.

In a later post, Gallagher said: “I’ve been washing my hands all fucking day.” See his tweets below.

Elsewhere, Coachella Festival announced overnight that they were pushing their event back to October due to the health crisis. The likes of Green Day, Madonna and Pearl Jam have also been forced to either postpone or cancel tour dates.