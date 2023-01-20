So Solid Crew, Oxide & Neutrino, Maxwell D and more announced for UK Garage All Stars UK Tour

So Solid Crew, Oxide & Neutrino, Maxwell D and more have been announced for the 2023 UK Garage All Stars tour – buy tickets here.

Details of the tour were announced last week, revealing that the show has been put together by So Solid Crew and S9 founder Megaman alongside UK promoters Triple A, and will feature 30 genre-defining artists.

Also set to appear at the five UK arena shows in June are Pied Piper & Masters Of Ceremony, Heartless Crew, Da Click, Luck & Neat, More Fire Crew and more.

The tour will kick off on June 21 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, then stopping in Birmingham, Cardiff and London before ending in Manchester at the AO Arena.

See the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

JUNE 2023

21 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

23 – Cardiff, International Arena

24 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

25 – Manchester, AO Arena

Per a press release, the upcoming gigs will spotlight legends and icons of UK garage music – from its rise back in 1994 to its domination of the popular charts between 1999 and 2001.

Speaking about bringing the genre to the stage, Megaman explained: “Beside being an artist I’m such a fan of the music; a genre created right here in the UK, which has gone on to achieve an incredible amount of Number One hits and platinum selling records, I’ve always wanted to see it concert style.

“This arena tour we have here is the first of many plans and ideas we want to execute with the brand. It’s an exciting project for us. Let’s see what the future brings.”