SOAK releases spoken word track with Gemma Doherty ‘I’m Alive’

SOAK – aka Northern Irish singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson – has shared a new collaborative spoken word track with Gemma Doherty of alt-pop duo Saint Sister.

The idea behind ‘I’m Alive’ was conceptualised by photographer and director Ellius Grace during the height of coronavirus-imposed lockdown. The track features a poem written and performed by Monds-Watson, with backing instrumentals provided by Doherty.

‘I’m Alive’ also premiered with a short film brought to life by a team of collaborators across Ireland – many of whom had never met before. Watch it below:

“Ellius Grace reached out to me during the lockdown with this idea of creating an ‘antidote to anxiety’, with the concept centering around finding beauty in the mundane,” said Monds-Watson in a statement.

“I sat down in the up and down waves of isolation, when I let my brain go I started to write about how it feels to ‘wake up’ from a long depression. The relief when a tide starts to turn and things I’d given up on begin to seem possible again. Ellius asked Gemma Doherty to compose the soundtrack and she provided a gentle and gripping bed to speak over. I hope this piece can act as a reminder that it won’t always be like this.”

In a similar statement, Grace described ‘I’m Alive’ as “being mindful of the small joys and blessings around you”.

“It’s about slowing down and taking stock of the things that often go unnoticed,” he said.

“It’s about the space you can create in your head when you’re feeling anxious or frustrated with life. With this piece, I hope to create a calming experience and send a message of peace and strength in oneself. I hope to remind you of the beautiful experiences that anyone can have no matter their situation.”

SOAK’s last full-length release was 2019’s ‘Grim Town’. In a four-star review, NME described the album as a “comforting ride through self-discovery and stellar pop tunes”.