Soccer Mommy announces new album ‘Color Theory’ and shares new track ‘Circle The Drain’

Soccer Mommy has announced details of her next album ‘Color Theory’ and shared ‘Circle The Drain’, the first track to arrive from the record.

The singer, real name Sophie Allison, will drop the record on February 28 after heading back to her native Nashville to record it.

As well as ‘Circle The Drain’, the record also features two pre-released tracks – ‘Lucy‘ and ‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes‘.

Advertisement

Speaking of the album, which was produced by Gabe Wax and mixed by Lars Stalfors, Allison said: “I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally.”

She added: “The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”

Check out the tracklisting in full below:

01 bloodstream

02 circle the drain

03 royal screw up

04 night swimming

05 crawling in my skin

06 yellow is the color of her eyes

07 up the walls

08 lucy

09 stain

10 gray light

Soccer Mommy is also set to embark on a UK headline tour next summer, following on from newly-announced US and European dates in early 2020. The stint will see her take to the stage in Brighton, London, Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, and Manchester.

Advertisement

See the full schedule below:

4th June – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

5th June – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

6th June – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

8th June – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

9th June – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

11th June – Koln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

13th June – Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique

15th June – Paris, France @ Petit Bain

16th June – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

18th June – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

19th June – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

20th June – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

22nd June – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

23rd June – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

26th June – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

In 2019, Soccer Mommy toured with Vampire Weekend and Wilco.