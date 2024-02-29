Soccer Mommy announces summer 2024 UK and European tour

Soccer Mommy has announced a run of UK and European tour dates, set to kick off later this year. Find ticket details below.

The new run of shows arrive on the heels of Soccer Mommy – also known as Sophie Allison – sharing her latest LP ‘Sometimes, Forever’ in 2022, then dropping the follow-up EP ‘Karaoke Night’ last year.

All set to take place later this summer, the newly-announced tour comprises six live performances across the UK, followed by three stops in cities across Europe.

Advertisement

Kicking off on June 28, the tour will start with a headline slot at the Papillon venue in Southampton, and continue two days later (June 30) with a performance at the Outbreak Festival in Manchester. From there, the remainder of the UK shows take place at the start of July, with shows at Edinburgh’s Summerhall Dissection Room (2), Norwich’s Cluny venue (4) and the Junction 2 venue in Cambridge (5).

Remaining stops commence with a gig planned for Rock Werchter in Belgium on July 7, and continue the next day at Ekko in Utrecht.

The final gig lined up for this summer is a performance at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival on Wednesday, July 10 – alongside Dua Lipa, The Smashing Pumpkins, Janelle Monaé and Garbage.

Tickets for the headline shows go on sale tomorrow (March 1) at 10am local time, and both Outbreak Festival and Mad Cool Festival tickets are on sale now. Full list of live shows below and visit here for tickets.

Soccer Mommy’s UK & European tour dates are:

JUNE‌

28 – Southampton, Papillon

30 – Outbreak Festival, Manchester

Advertisement

JULY

2 – Edinburgh, Summerhall – Dissection Room

3 – Newcastle, The Cluny

4 – Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre

5 – Cambridge, Junction 2

7 – Rock Werchter, Belgium

8 – Utrecht, Ekko

10 – Mad Cool Festival, Madrid

The announcement of the tour dates comes following Soccer Mommy’s last visit to the UK, which saw her support indie heavyweights The National on their expansive tour last autumn.

As well as her last album and EP, Allison also joined forces with Bully for a collaboration on the latter’s new album ‘Lucky For You’. Last summer she also dropped a cover of Sheryl Crow’s ‘Soak Up The Sun’, taken from the latter’s fourth studio album, ‘C’mon, C’mon’, released in 2002.

In a four-star review of ‘Sometimes, Forever’, NME wrote: “The reductive tags that may have previously been assigned to Soccer Mommy – sad, chill, nostalgic – have no foothold here. This is nuanced, purposeful songwriting from an artist growing.”