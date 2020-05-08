Soccer Mommy goes “on tour” in new 8-bit ‘crawling in my skin’ videos

Soccer Mommy has shared a series of new videos for her track ‘crawling in my skin’ which see her heading out “on tour”.

In the five new videos, Sophie Allison and her band play virtual gigs in Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Toronto, and Austin in 8-bit form.

“It’s really hard having our tour be postponed because I was really excited to play all of the songs on color theory for everyone, ‘crawling in my skin’ in particular,” Allison said of the new videos. “I hope this little 8-bit performance can hold everyone over until the tour can happen.”

Advertisement

Watch the five new videos for ‘crawling in my skin’ below.

Directed by Bella Clark, each video in the new series sees Soccer Mommy and her band “perform” in the five North American cities, playing next to iconic landscapes from the respective towns. In Chicago, the five-piece play on the roof of the city’s Congress Plaza Hotel.

‘crawling in my skin’ is taken from Soccer Mommy’s recent new album ‘color theory’, which came out back in February.

Reviewing the album, NME said: “Allison is a master at painting vivid pictures with lyrics, coupling earworm melodies and warm instrumentation with shattering words that pack an emotional punch.

“If ‘Clean’ saw her pick apart the anxious frustration and raw yearning of relationships, on ‘Color Theory’ she bravely paints a self-portrait of all aspects of her life.”

Advertisement

Watch the NME interview with Allison about ‘color theory’ above.