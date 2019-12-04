Soccer Mommy has shared a sinister new slice of music in the form of ‘Feed’ – listen below.

The Nashville artist – real name Sophie Allison – returned with the single ‘Lucy‘ earlier this year, which was followed by ‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes’ last month.

Showcasing a darker side to her sound, Soccer Mommy has now released ‘Feed’ from The Turning‘s official soundtrack. It marks the second cut lifted from the collection, following on from Courtney Love’s ‘Mother‘.

“I’ve always wanted to do a song for a horror movie so I loved getting to write ‘Feed’,” explains Soccer Mommy of the twisted guitar anthem.

“It’s a song about letting a demon feed off your body. It was really fun to get to write something a little more imaginative than my other songs.”

The Turning, which stars Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and Black Mirror’s Mackenzie Davis, was inspired by the Henry James ghostly short story, The Turn of the Screw, and will hit cinemas on January 24.

The soundtrack is made up entirely of original tracks from the likes of Pale Waves, Mitski, Warpaint, Kali Uchis, Kim Gordon and Finn Wolfhard’s new band, The Aubreys.

You can see the full tracklist for The Turning OST below:

1. Courtney Love – “Mother”

2. Mitski – “Cop Car”

3. Soccer Mommy – “Feed”

4. girl in red – “Kate’s Not Here”

5. Lawrence Rothman – “Crust”

6. Lawrence Rothman (feat. Pale Waves) – “SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide”

7. Empress Of – “Call Me”

8. Vagabon – “The Wild”

9. The Aubreys – “Getting Better(otherwise)”

10. Cherry Glazerr – “Womb”

11. Warpaint – “The Brakes”

12. Lawrence Rothman – “Crust (neverreallyknewyou)”

13. Lawrence Rothman & MUNA – “Judas Kiss”

14. Kali Uchis – “The Turn”

15. Alice Glass – “Sleep It Off”

16. Dani Miller (of Surfbort) – “Ouroboros”

17. Alison Mosshart (of The Kills) – “ I Don’t Know”

18. Living Things (feat. Sunflower Bean) – “Take No Prisoners”

19. Kim Gordon – “Silver”