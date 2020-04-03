Soccer Mommy postpones Club Penguin gig because fans ‘overloaded the servers’

Soccer Mommy has been forced to postpone her virtual gig on Club Penguin, due to fans flocking to the website and overloading the servers.

It was revealed that the online game site would be hosting a virtual gig with Soccer Mommy, real name Sophie Allison, and her band today (April 3) as well as a Q&A with Allison.

However, apparently there’s a large overlap of Soccer Mommy fans and Club Penguin users as the servers couldn’t handle the amount of people online.

“Hey guys, really sorry but we’ve got to postpone the club penguin event,” Allison wrote on Soccer Mommy’s Facebook page.

“So many of you showed up that it overloaded the servers. Working on a solution and we’ll have an update on a new date for this soon!”

The virtual gig was likely put on to help combat the mass live concert cancellations and rescheduling the world has seen in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, with over a million confirmed cases worldwide as of today.

Soccer Mommy released her most recent album, ‘Color Theory’, earlier this year. NME called it a “deeply moving account of personal pain set to warm lo-fi pop.”

In a recent interview with NME, Allison said that she wanted the album to “feel like a relic from the past that’s been damaged and degraded with age.”