Soccer Mommy is “seduced by the devil” on feisty new single ‘lucy’

Sophie Allison's first music for Loma Vista Recordings comes ahead of tour dates with Vampire Weekend

Soccer Mommy has returned with ‘lucy’, her first new music of the year.

The singer – real name Sophie Allison – released her debut album ‘Clean’ last year, and the new music is her first for new label Loma Vista Recordings.

The new song, which comes complete with a visualiser, comes ahead of a number of tour dates in support of Vampire Weekend and Wilco. Watch/listen below.

Speaking of the new song, Allison says: “lucy’ is a really fun song for me because it has a dark, evil vibe. It’s a song about struggling with inner demons and your own morality, but I masked it with this scenario of being seduced by the devil.

“I’m really excited to share this with everyone because I think it shows a different side of my writing.”

‘Clean’, released last year via Saddle Creek, was an album to “make you feel young and in love” as a four-star NME review wrote.

“The production trickery, paired with Allison’s lyrical nuances, make her songwriting, and this debut record, a dazzling and devastating triumph. Having established herself as one of America’s great young songwriters with this debut LP, Allison’s got the world at her feet – and we trust her to hit even harder next time around.”

Soccer Mommy’s tours with Vampire Weekend and Wilco begin next week in Canada, and she also plays a host of headline dates among the support tours before the end of the year.