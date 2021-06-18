Soccer Mommy shares lovesick new single ‘Kissing In The Rain’

Soccer Mommy has shared a new single called ‘Kissing In The Rain’ – listen below.

The Nashville singer-songwriter’s new song is part of the soundtrack for the new DC comic book Dark Nights: Death Metal, appearing alongside tracks by Mastodon, IDLES, HEALTH, and others.

“Please don’t let me go/ I’ll be in control/ I’ll be like everybody else is/ I can play it safe/ Save the kissing in the rain/ If it means I’m all you ever wanted to find,” Soccer Mommy sings on the song’s chorus.

She continues: “Baby, it’s all right/ You can leave me for the night/ Oh, I know I’m more than you had bargained for/ Give it to me straight/ Are you going to make me break?/ Do you think I’m all you ever wanted to find?”

Out today (June 18), other artists who appear on the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack include Denzel Curry, Rise Against, Chelsea Wolfe, Show Me The Body, Manchester Orchestra, and more.

Listen to ‘Kissing In The Rain’ below:

Soccer Mommy (real name Sophie Allison) released her second album, ‘Color Theory’, in February last year, followed by a deluxe edition with demos and more at the end of the year.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea called Allison “a master at painting vivid pictures with lyrics, coupling earworm melodies and warm instrumentation with shattering words that pack an emotional punch”.

Over the past year, Soccer Mommy has shared a number of cover songs by the likes of the Cars, Jay Som, MGMT, and The Chicks.