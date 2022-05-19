Soccer Mommy shares new single ‘Bones’, US tour dates and UK in-store shows

Soccer Mommy has released the new single ‘Bones,’ and announced new tour dates in the US and acoustic in-store shows in the UK.

The track, which follows previous singles ‘Shotgun’ and ‘Unholy Affliction,’ received a music video directed by Alex Ross Perry. In the video, the Nashville singer performs a warehouse-bound rendition of the track, interspersed with a trip to the cemetery.

‘Bones’ is the latest to be lifted from Soccer Mommy’s forthcoming album, ‘Sometimes, Forever’, which was produced by Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never) and is set for release on June 24. Her third album to date, ‘Sometimes, Forever’ will follow Soccer Mommy’s Grammy-nominated 2020 effort, ‘color theory.’

‘Bones’ was originally intended for a romantic comedy movie, before Soccer Mommy – real name Sophie Allison – decided to keep it for her own body of work. Speaking of the guitar-heavy track, Allison said ‘Bones’ is “about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship.”

“It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way,” she said.

Soccer Mommy has also announced new tour dates, including four acoustic in-store-shows at indie record stores across the UK in June. She will perform in Leeds, Liverpool, Brighton and Bristol. Find the full list of dates and venues below and tickets here.

She has also unveiled a US tour – titled Touring, Forever – that will kick off in Indianapolis in October and end in Dallas in December. Support will come from Helena Deland, Lightning Bug and TOPS.

A portion of proceeds from pre-sale tickets sold via the Soccer Mommy website will be donated to Planned Parenthood. Pre-sale begins today, Thursday May 19 at 10am local time, and general on-sale begins a day later on Friday May 20 at 10am local. Find the full list of venues and dates below and find tickets here.

These new dates join an already-announced Soccer Mommy UK tour.

Soccer Mommy’s UK in-store dates are:

JUNE

Monday 20 – Crash Leeds

Tuesday 21 – Jacaranda Liverpool

Saturday 25 – Resident Brighton

Sunday 26 – Rough Trade Bristol (Matinee)

Soccer Mommy’s 2022 US tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

Saturday 29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Sunday 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 1 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Friday 4 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Saturday 5 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA

Sunday 6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Friday 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Saturday 12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Monday 14 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Wednesday 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Thursday 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage

Friday 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Saturday 19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Wednesday 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

DECEMBER

Friday 2- Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s

Saturday 3 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sunday 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Wednesday 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Thursday 8 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Saturday 10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Sunday 11 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Tuesday 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Wednesday 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Friday 16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East

Saturday 17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues