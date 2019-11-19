Soccer Mommy shares sprawling seven-minute single ‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes’

She's also confirmed live dates for next year

Soccer Mommy has shared a new single called ‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes’ along with UK tour dates for 2020.

The Nashville singer – real name Sophie Allison – returned with the song ‘Lucy‘ back in September, marking her first material to be released for new label Loma Vista Recordings. It followed on from her debut album ‘Clean‘, which arrived in March last year.

This evening (November 19), Soccer Mommy offered up another new track in the form of the seven-minute ‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes’. The song is accompanied by golden-filtered visuals from director Alex Ross Perry. Watch the video below.

“’Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes’ is a song that is really important to me,” the artist explained in a press release. “The song was inspired by a time when I was on the road constantly and I felt like I was losing time – specifically with my mother.

“It’s also a song that I feel really showcases my writing when it comes to instrumentation, so it’s one that makes me really proud.”

Soccer Mommy is set to embark on a UK headline tour next summer, following on from newly-announced US and European dates in early 2020. The stint will see her take to the stage in Brighton, London, Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, and Manchester.

See the full schedule below:

4th June – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

5th June – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

6th June – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

8th June – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

9th June – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

11th June – Koln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

13th June – Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique

15th June – Paris, France @ Petit Bain

16th June – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

18th June – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

19th June – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

20th June – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

22nd June – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

23rd June – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

26th June – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Earlier this year, Soccer Mommy toured with Vampire Weekend and Wilco.