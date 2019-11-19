Soccer Mommy shares sprawling seven-minute single ‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes’
She's also confirmed live dates for next year
Soccer Mommy has shared a new single called ‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes’ along with UK tour dates for 2020.
The Nashville singer – real name Sophie Allison – returned with the song ‘Lucy‘ back in September, marking her first material to be released for new label Loma Vista Recordings. It followed on from her debut album ‘Clean‘, which arrived in March last year.
This evening (November 19), Soccer Mommy offered up another new track in the form of the seven-minute ‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes’. The song is accompanied by golden-filtered visuals from director Alex Ross Perry. Watch the video below.
“’Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes’ is a song that is really important to me,” the artist explained in a press release. “The song was inspired by a time when I was on the road constantly and I felt like I was losing time – specifically with my mother.
“It’s also a song that I feel really showcases my writing when it comes to instrumentation, so it’s one that makes me really proud.”
Soccer Mommy is set to embark on a UK headline tour next summer, following on from newly-announced US and European dates in early 2020. The stint will see her take to the stage in Brighton, London, Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, and Manchester.
See the full schedule below:
4th June – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
5th June – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan
6th June – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil
8th June – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
9th June – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club
11th June – Koln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn
13th June – Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique
15th June – Paris, France @ Petit Bain
16th June – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
18th June – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
19th June – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
20th June – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
22nd June – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
23rd June – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
26th June – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Earlier this year, Soccer Mommy toured with Vampire Weekend and Wilco.