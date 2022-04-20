Listen to Soccer Mommy’s unsettling new single ‘Unholy Affliction’

Soccer Mommy has shared her new single ‘Unholy Affliction’ – you can listen to the track below.

The song is the latest to be taken from Sophie Allison’s upcoming new album ‘Sometimes, Forever’, which is set for release on June 24 via Loma Vista and is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Color Theory’.

The latest preview of the new record, which has been produced by Daniel Lopatin, aka Oneohtrix Point Never, has been released today (April 20) in the form of ‘Unholy Affliction’.

You can hear Soccer Mommy’s new track ‘Unholy Affliction’ below.

The track follows on from ‘Sometimes, Forever”s lead single ‘Shotgun’, which arrived last month.

“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” Allison said in a statement at the time. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

Soccer Mommy will embark on a UK and European tour in August and September in support of ‘Sometimes, Forever’. You can see the dates below, and find tickets for the UK dates here.

August

31 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

September

1 – Chalk, Brighton

3 – Trinity, Bristol

5 – Bumann & Sohn, Köln

6 – Molotow, Hamburg

8 – Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm

9 – John Dee, Oslo

10 – Loppen, Copenhagen

12 – Frannz Club, Berlin

13 – Lagerhaus, Bremen

15 – Bitterzoet, Amsterdam

16 – Merleyn, Nijmegen

17 – Rotonde @ Botanique, Brussels

18 – Petit Bain, Paris

20 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

21 – Tramshed, Cardiff

22 – O2 Forum, London

23 – The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

24 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

Soccer Mommy will also perform at End Of The Road Festival in Dorset in September.