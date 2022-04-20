Listen to Soccer Mommy’s unsettling new single ‘Unholy Affliction’

Soccer Mommy has shared her new single ‘Unholy Affliction’ – you can listen to the track below.
The song is the latest to be taken from Sophie Allison’s upcoming new album ‘Sometimes, Forever’, which is set for release on June 24 via Loma Vista and is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Color Theory’.
The latest preview of the new record, which has been produced by Daniel Lopatin, aka Oneohtrix Point Never, has been released today (April 20) in the form of ‘Unholy Affliction’.
You can hear Soccer Mommy’s new track ‘Unholy Affliction’ below.
The track follows on from ‘Sometimes, Forever”s lead single ‘Shotgun’, which arrived last month.
“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” Allison said in a statement at the time. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”
Soccer Mommy will embark on a UK and European tour in August and September in support of ‘Sometimes, Forever’. You can see the dates below, and find tickets for the UK dates here.
August
31 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
September
1 – Chalk, Brighton
3 – Trinity, Bristol
5 – Bumann & Sohn, Köln
6 – Molotow, Hamburg
8 – Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm
9 – John Dee, Oslo
10 – Loppen, Copenhagen
12 – Frannz Club, Berlin
13 – Lagerhaus, Bremen
15 – Bitterzoet, Amsterdam
16 – Merleyn, Nijmegen
17 – Rotonde @ Botanique, Brussels
18 – Petit Bain, Paris
20 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
21 – Tramshed, Cardiff
22 – O2 Forum, London
23 – The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham
24 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow
Soccer Mommy will also perform at End Of The Road Festival in Dorset in September.