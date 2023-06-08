Social media users have reacted in surprise to the bizarre news that KISS icon Gene Simmons attended Parliament, calling for the restoration of power sharing in Northern Ireland.

As the BBC reports, Simmons appeared to argue that Stormont – the Northern Ireland Assembly – must be restored to look after people’s needs, and that he hopes “everything gets back in order in Northern Ireland and the people’s business should be done by their elected officials”.

The frontman was visiting Parliament as a guest of the Democratic Unionist Party MP Ian Paisley.

“One of our crew happened I guess to know him or they discussed something, and I guess he was a big fan,” Simmons told the BBC, revealing that the band’s private jet was struggling to find a place to land in the UK for their tour before Paisley stepped in.

Visiting the UK Parliament, by invite of MP Ian Paisley was truly an honor. Here I am with two gentleman in Parliament who wanted to make sure I was behaving myself. pic.twitter.com/I5ZDnR7L4u — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) June 7, 2023

“The MP called and asked for a favour and all of a sudden our private jet was the only one that was allowed to land near London, and so it was, we landed,” he continued. “I had known about his father of course, legendary Ian senior and what he did for Ireland,” he continued.

Simmons added: “I was grateful of course and went down to the House of Commons and met Ian and everybody. It was actually quite an amazing day. The history and the hallowed halls of democracy, it was very inspiring.”

As The Independent reports, Simmons argued that Stormont should return as “Northern Ireland is just as important as any country on the face of the planet and you can’t have people pointing fingers.

“People have their lives to lead and it’s the government’s job to take care of people’s needs.”

Mr Paisley described Simmons as “a real knowledgeable guy” about the history of Parliament, with “a genuine interest both in the history and the theology behind all this stuff”.

Speaking to PA, he added: “It’s great to have him here, an honour to have guests here and it’s great when they’re passionate and interested and they can tell the world about the importance of this building and democracy and what it means for people here.”

In light of this surprising turn of events, Twitter users have taken to social media to make light of the situation.

“I appear to have dropped acid in the middle of the night,” wrote one, while another called it a “serious glitch in The Matrix.”

One shared a Simpsons meme, while the account for political satire panel show Have I Got News For You added: “After KISS star Gene Simmons calls for restoration of power sharing in Northern Ireland, Stormont says no decision will be made until they’ve consulted with Rob Halford and the drummer from Saxon.”

Check out more reactions below.

I appear to have dropped acid in the middle of the night https://t.co/1wwtodFgwu — Brian Coney (@brianconey) June 8, 2023

Sorry, for a moment there I thought you said Kiss star Gene Simmons calls for restoration of power-sharing in Northern Ireland. https://t.co/Jn5QPMbauF — Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) June 8, 2023

After Kiss star Gene Simmons calls for restoration of power sharing in Northern Ireland, Stormont says no decision will be made until they’ve consulted with Rob Halford and the drummer from Saxon. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 8, 2023

“And a mighty cheer went up for the heroes of Kiss, as in the end, it was Gene Simmons who saved Northern Ireland.” https://t.co/YscKgWH6vF pic.twitter.com/7ygmNs9cjA — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) June 8, 2023

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons speaks of `legendary' Ian Paisley Sr and 'what he did for Ireland’. Serious glitch in the matrix. https://t.co/2mlcfvGN3h — Johny Cassidy (@johnycassidy) June 8, 2023

I think I speak for literally everyone, no matter what their stance on Northern Ireland is, when I ask: 1: Was Gene Simmons approached for comment on power sharing in Northern Ireland? If so, why?

2: Either way, who is listening to Gene Simmons’ opinions on Northern Ireland? https://t.co/vZf0aNnhu4 — Conor Power (@ConorJimPower) June 8, 2023

Clearly Gene Simmons believes he has Nothin’ To Lose by getting involved in Northern Ireland politics. https://t.co/kAkgSmnZRu — Peter Cardwell (@petercardwell) June 8, 2023

gene simmons will unite ireland https://t.co/xgJMiUKgEY — Gefafawhisp (@Gefafawhisp) June 8, 2023

Speaking of his history of contact with politics, Simmons added: “I’ve met my share of world leaders, Mr Trump and Mr Clinton and Mr Bush, on and on, but at the end of the day some of the most interesting people and some of the people I’ve taken to much more are regular people right off the streets. You know, where people live and work, because at the end of the day elected officials are just people.

“We all eat meals, we all poop, we all sleep, we all do the same things. People are just people.”

Having cancelled the opening night of the UK leg of their ‘End Of The Road’ farewell tour, the shows will continue next month. See full dates below and get remaining tickets here.

JULY

5 – The O2, London

7 – AO Arena, Manchester

8 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Upon announcing the farewell concerts, KISS said in a joint statement: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

