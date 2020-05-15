Sofi Tukker release ‘House Arrest’ with Gorgon City

Sofi Tukker have released an “unintentional iso anthem” ‘House Arrest’, a collaboration with Gorgon City.

Listen to the new song below.

The German-American electro-pop duo shared the background behind the track’s origin exclusively to NME. When the group were in Australia for Groovin The Moo festival, member Sophie Hawley-Weld broke her leg onstage, forcing the duo to cut their tour short to fly home where Hawley-Weld was stuck inside resting.

This is the period when she wrote the skeleton for ‘House Arrest’, a track about being locked inside.

Sofi Tukker went on to explain they finished the original idea with producer Gorgon City, and said putting out a song about being locked inside while the world actually is is “kind of a happy accident”.

Despite the two groups being at distance and isolating from their respective homes, they’ve been able to perform the song during live DJ sets via the band’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitch channels. “We couldn’t be more excited to put this into the world,” the group said in a press statement.

“Just because we are under “house arrest” doesn’t mean we can’t go to the club in our minds.”