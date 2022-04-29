Sofi Tukker share nostalgic single ‘Summer In New York’, drop new album ‘Wet Tennis’

Sofi Tukker have shared a new nostalgic single, ‘Summer In New York’ from their second album, ‘Wet Tennis’ which is out today (April 29) via Ultra / Sony Music.

The duo have said that the album title is an acronym meaning: When Everyone Tries to Evolve, Nothing Negative Is Safe. They also noted that the electro-pop record is intended to be a celebration of self-empowerment, owning your right to pleasure, and liberating yourself from outside constraints.

Their latest track, ‘Summer In New York’, is an ode to the city where the pair got their start. In it, the band samples a moment from Suzanne Vega’s ‘Tom’s Diner’ before detailing a day of people-watching in different New York City spots. Hear the single below.

The band is currently on tour in support of the album, with upcoming dates in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. View ticket details here.

“We live in a troubled world, it’s not our fault if we have trouble sometimes,” the genre-defying pop stars previously shared about their album. “That’s part of what makes us human. But when we evolve together and celebrate instead of judge each other, we can move through negativity into a more optimistic way of life.”

In 2020, Sofi Tukker sat down with fellow electropop greats Icona Pop to discuss their collaboration ‘Spa’ for NME’s Friends Like These series. “We were [already] big fans of Icona Pop. I think in our first conversation we were like: ‘We have to work together!” Sophie Hawley-Weld said of the collab. “The energy is so good here, let’s do something!’”

In a three-star review of their 2019 EP ‘Dancing On The People’ NME called the electronic hitmakers’ music, “Sugary-sour electro-gloop, with a bittersweet chase, it’s a glimpse of the feelings that send people running for the dancefloor in the first place.”