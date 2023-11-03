Sofia Coppola says Lana Del Rey was approached to write a song for ‘Priscilla’

Sofia Coppola has revealed Lana Del Rey was approached to write a song for Priscilla.

In an interview with E! News, director Coppola said she learned “people really connect Lana Del Rey with Priscilla”. Del Rey previously wrote a song for an Elvis documentary, and takes much of her style inspiration from Priscilla. She even got Presley’s blessing to play her in Baz Luhrmann’s recent Elvis biopic (the role went to Olivia DeJonge instead).

Coppola said she “got a lot of requests about how [Del Rey] could be part of the movie”, and had asked the singer to write a song. “It didn’t work out with the timing”, she revealed.

The director also said Del Rey was invited to the premiere of the upcoming movie. “I don’t think she can come, but I’m excited for her to see it,” Coppola said.

Last year, Presley spoke with NME about the upcoming biopic, where she shared her feelings about Coppola’s initial pitch. “When I heard she wanted to do a movie about me, I was concerned about that too,” she revealed. “But I like her [Coppola] and her work very much. When you have someone in charge of your life, telling it from their perspective, it’s a little nerve-wracking. You never know how it’s going to come out. I hope she gets who I am. I think she does and I hope it’s good!”

She also told NME about her thoughts on Del Rey: “I haven’t met her yet, but I’d love to. I have a friend who’s crazy about her, and I would love to meet her one day and bring her along. It’s cute.”

