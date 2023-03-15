Sofia Kourtesis returns with vibrant new single, ‘Madres’

Sofia Kourtesis has shared a new single – listen to the openhearted and upbeat ‘Madres’ below.

The track marks the Peruvian artist’s first new music of 2023, following the release of her Manu Chao collaboration ‘Estación Esperanza’ in January last year.

“This song is about my mother, her mother, my sisters who are mothers, my brothers who are mothers, and all the LGBTQIA+ members who are mothers to their communities,” says Kourtesis. “Madres has no gender. Madres loves to protect the ones you love. If you get lost, follow your mother’s voice, they will always bring you back.”

Kourtesis added: “I also want to dedicate this song to Peter Vajkoczy, a brain surgeon who has become the hope of my own mother! He gives people hope by daring the most complicated surgeries in the world; he believes in miracles, love, and the strength to protect loved ones. Life goes by quickly. Life is fragile.”

Last year, the Berlin-based Kourtesis played her debut UK headline shows at London’s Lafayette and Manchester’s YES, alongside an appearance at Glastonbury, with the latter being described by NME as a “blissful, infectiously joyful’ set in a four-star review.

Reviewing Kourtesis’ ‘Fresia Magdalena’ EP upon release in March 2021, NME said: “By threading a sense of personality and place into her contemplative yet gradually anthemic creations, Kourtesis more than proves that club-ready music can be beautiful, thought-provoking and banging all at the same time.”