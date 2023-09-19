Soft Play, Nova Twins and Lambrini Girls announce surprise, intimate London show for Fender

Soft Play, Nova Twins and Lambrini Girls have announced that they will be playing an intimate London show for Fender guitars.

In honour of the launch of the Vintera II series, Fender will be reviving London’s iconic Marquee Club for one night only. Emerging in 1958, the Marquee Club became a prominent figure within London’s West End.

The legendary venue hosted the likes of the Sex Pistols, The Damned, Genesis and Jethro Tull, and was home to The Rolling Stones‘ first live performance in 1962. The club shut its doors in 2008.

To celebrate the release of the new guitar series, Soft Play, Nova Twins and Lambrini Girls are set to perform at the recreated club. Simone Marie of Primal Scream will also play a DJ set at the event. Tickets for the gig are free and are available now via a raffle.

Speaking of playing the event in a press release, Soft Play explained: “We’re absolutely buzzing to take the stage at the pop-up of the legendary Marquee Club and be part of the Vintera II launch event. Laurie and I are really enjoying being back on the gig circuit and can’t wait to bring an unforgettable experience to our fans, while supporting this new era of music gear.”

“We’re always here to celebrate the London punk scene, it’s what birthed us. We’re really excited to be playing the legendary Marquee Club, and can’t wait to tear it up with Soft Play and Lambrini Girls!,” added the Nova Twins.

In other news, the Nova Twins recently teamed up with Pussy Riot for their new single, ‘Bad Trip’, which also features Argentinian producer Mykka.

The track is the Russian feminist punk group’s first new single since May’s ‘Chastity’, which featured guest spots from Alice Glass and Boys Noize.