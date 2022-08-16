Solange is composing a score for the New York City Ballet

Solange is composing her first ballet score, which will accompany a production by the New York City Ballet.

Solange’s piece will soundtrack an as-yet-untitled work choreographed by Gianna Reisen, which will premiere at New City Ballet’s annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday September 28.

As The New York Times reports, the Ballet-commissioned piece is written for a chamber ensemble made up of some of Solange’s musical collaborators, along with members of the New York City Ballet orchestra.

It will mark Solange’s debut in the world of ballet, who studied dance and theatre as a child, served as a backup dancer for older sister Beyonce‘s group Destiny’s Child, and has often incorporated theatric elements into the production of her live performances.

Solange’s last album, ‘When I Get Home’, arrived back in 2019. That followed her acclaimed 2016 record ‘A Seat At The Table’, which NME described in a four-star review as “deeply personal, thrillingly intimate and extremely groovy”.

“The day before it dropped, Solange told a fan on Twitter: ”A Seat At The Table’ is meant to provoke healing & [a] journey of self-empowerment.’ That’s a weighty aim, but her music is smart, rich and thoughtful enough to pull it off,” the review read.