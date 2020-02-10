Solange, Peaches and Skunk Anansie lead line-up for Grace Jones’ Meltdown Festival

Solange, Peaches and Skunk Anansie are among the names leading the line-up for this year’s Meltdown Festival curated by Grace Jones.

The ‘Slave To The Rhythm’ singer has assembled an eclectic line-up for this year’s Meltdown, which returns once more to London’s Southbank Centre from June 12-21.

Solange will kick things off with a headline set on June 12, while queer-feminist icon Peaches is set to perform on June 13 and Skunk Anansie will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a show on June 18.

Other acts set to perform across the festival’s nine days include Jimmy Cliff, The Love Unlimited Synth Orchestra, Baaba Maal, Lee Scratch Perry with Adrian Sherwood, Oumou Sangaré, Meshell Ndegeocello, Lee Fields and the Expressions, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and many more.

Grace Jones said: “As everyone knows, I’m a collector, and I collect people, amongst other things. This is what I have done for Meltdown. These wonderful artists I have chosen represent something unique to me personally and to my career.

“From Baaba Maal to Skunk Anansie to Solange. Each one of these artists has a little bit of me in them, and now I am proud to present them all to you. By the time I close the festival with my performance on the 21st of June, everyone who has attended any one of these shows will have had an incredible live concert experience, given to them with love from me, Grace Jones.”

All tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Friday February 14 and fans can purchase them here.