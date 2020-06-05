GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Solange, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion and more call for justice for Breonna Taylor on her birthday

The emergency room technician was fatally shot by Louisville police in March

By Rhian Daly
Breonna Taylor
A protestor holding a sign for Breonna Taylor in California CREDIT: Alamy Stock Photo

Stars including Solange, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion and more have called for justice for Breonna Taylor on her birthday.

The emergency room technician was fatally shot by Louisville police on March 13 after they entered her home as part of a drugs raid, despite Taylor not being the person police were investigating. She would have turned 27 today (June 5).

Police obtained a “no-knock” warrant for Taylor’s home, which allowed them to enter the property without warning or identifying themselves, after a detective claimed to have been told by a postal inspector that the main suspect Jamarcus Glover had been receiving packages at the address. However, the inspector later disputed those claims, saying he had never been consulted by officers.

Advertisement

Taylor’s family have filed a wrongful death lawsuit, while the FBI opened an investigation into her death on May 21. The three officers involved in her shooting have been placed on administrative leave but no criminal charges have been made at present.

As Black Lives Matter protests continue across the US and throughout the world in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody, stars are now calling for justice for Taylor too. Solange responded to her own tweet from May 31 in which she had tagged Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, asking: “Why are Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankinson & Myles Cosgrove still roaming freely & still being payed while y’all try to protect the blood on y’all’s hands?”

Her new tweet on the subject read: “!!!!!!! When are the arrest and charges happening ?!?!”

Gomez encouraged her fans to sign a petition demanding justice for the EMT, writing: “Breonna Taylor would’ve been 27 years old today. The same age I am. But she was shot 8 times. Please join me in signing this petition and let’s get #JusticeForBreonna.”

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, shared an infographic on her Twitter page with numbers of politicians to call and a script of what to say to them, as well as the Twitter handles of relevant authority figures. “Today Breonna would’ve been celebrating her 27th birthday but instead she was murdered in her bed by police that are calling it a “clerical error” let’s demand justice for her today and here’s how,” she captioned the post.

See more posts calling for justice for Taylor below.

Yesterday (June 4), it was reported that Kanye West had donated $2 million (£1.6m) to charities associated with Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Floyd died while being arrested by police officers in Minneapolis on May 25, while Arbery was fatally shot by white residents in Brunswick, Georgia while he was out jogging on February 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.