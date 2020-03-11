Grime artist Solo 45 found guilty of imprisoning and raping four women

Grime artist Solo 45, a former member of the Boy Better Know collective, has been found guilty of imprisoning and raping four women.

The artist, whose real name is Andy Anokye, began a lengthy trial last year for a number of charges including 22 counts of rape and five counts of false imprisonment. According to The Guardian, he also faced two charges of assault by penetration and two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Today (March 11), Anokye has been found guilty of 30 out of 31 serious sexual assault charges, BristolLive reports. The verdicts were reached after almost 11 hours deliberation from the jury.

The outlet states that Anokye was found guilty of 21 rapes, five charges of false imprisonment, two charges of actual assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two charges of assault by penetration. He was found not guilty of one charge of rape.

It’s reported that the jury heard disturbing details of Anokye’s alleged crimes throughout the five-month trial, with graphic footage of the abuse also being shown in court.

One woman said that she thought she was going to die after being allegedly held against her will by Anokye. Another told the jury he wanted to her to take part in a “rape game” as she recounted the alleged abuse.

Anokye has been on trial at Bristol Crown Court since November 21. His initial trial in April 2018 fell through due to legal reasons before a second was halted in February 2019.

Upon the guilty verdicts being reached, Judge William Hart told the jury: “You have had to listen to and indeed watch some extremely graphic evidence and make very important decisions in the lives of all those concerned.”

Anokye is yet to be sentenced. He has denied all charges against him.