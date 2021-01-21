Some genius has made Joe Biden do Alex Turner’s ‘That Rock N’ Roll, Eh?’ speech

Joe Biden‘s inauguration speech yesterday (January 20) has been dubbed over with another iconic speech of our time: Alex Turner‘s 2014 proclamation, ‘That Rock N’ Roll, Eh?’.

Turner’s speech, from the 2014 BRIT Awards when Arctic Monkeys picked up Album Of The Year for ‘A.M’, fits remarkably well when played over edited clips from Biden’s plea for unity which he made after becoming the 46th President of the United States.

“That rock ‘n’roll, eh?” Turner famously said seven years ago. “That rock’n’roll, it just won’t go away.

“It might hibernate from time to time, and sink back into the swamp. I think the cyclical nature of the universe in which it exists demands it adheres to some of its rules.

“But it’s always waiting there, just around the corner. Ready to make its way back through the sludge and smash through the glass ceiling, looking better than ever.

“Yeah, that rock’n’roll, it seems like it’s faded away sometimes, but it will never die. And there’s nothing you can do about it.”

See the genius new mash-up below.

really wasn't expecting to be moved by the inauguration, but this is about as affecting a political speech as i can ever remember pic.twitter.com/PavI7fE2XM — Stan Account (@tristandross) January 20, 2021

A host of US musicians played live yesterday to celebrate Biden’s presidential inauguration. The Tom Hanks-hosted Celebrating America TV special featured performances from Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters, while the likes of Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and John Legend also played live during the show.

The likes of Jon Bon Jovi, the Black Pumas and Tim McGraw also performed during Celebrating America, while last night also saw the New Radicals reunite for the first time in 22 years to celebrate Biden’s inauguration by playing ‘You Get What You Give’ live. You can catch up on all of the clips from last night’s special programme here.

Reviewing Biden’s inauguration party, NME wrote: “Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks, presents a smorgasbord of celebs selected, you imagine, to appeal to a broad cross-section of the country and relentless optimism that, in any other year, might feel cringe-worthy, but instead feels like the cork finally being popped on a bottle that’s been shaken vigorously and recklessly for four years.”