Someone has paid a lot of money for Kurt Cobain’s cardigan and a dirty paper plate setlist

A cardigan that belonged to Kurt Cobain has been sold at auction for $75,000 (approximately £58,000) as well as paper plate he wrote a setlist on.

The cardigan was worn by the late Nirvana frontman at his last official photoshoot with the band in the summer of 1993.

Julien’s Auctions said the item of clothing more than doubled its pre-auction estimate of between $10,000 and $20,000 when it was sold on Saturday (May 18).

The pre-‘In Utero’ photoshoot was captured by Jesse Frohman and later featured in the photobook Kurt Cobain: The Last Session.

Notes from the auction read: “The shoot was meant to take place in Central Park in New York City, but due to Cobain being sick just hours before, the shoot was relocated to the basement of the hotel where the band was staying.

“Cobain showed up three hours late to the shoot and immediately asked for a bucket due to his nausea.”

Rolling Stone reports that Courtney Love, Cobain’s widow, later gave the cardigan to “an acquaintance” at his funeral. It’s unclear if that person was the seller or if the item had changed hands since then.

It’s not the first time a piece of Cobain’s clothing has sold for a healthy sum. In 2015, Cobain’s green cardigan from Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance sold at auction for $137,000 (approximately £107,000).

Elsewhere during Saturday’s auction, Cobain’s handwritten setlist from an April 1990 concert in Washington D.C was sold for more than 10 times its pre-auction estimate of $2,000 at $23,000 (approximately £18,000).

The auction house said Cobain had eaten pizza before the gig and proceeded to write the setlist on the paper plate he’d used with a black marker pen.