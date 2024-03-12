Someone has reportedly paid a lot of money for an unreleased solo album from Ghost’s Tobias Forge

Someone has reportedly purchased an unreleased solo album from Ghost frontman and founder Tobias Forge for a whopping amount of money.

According to a Discogs report, detailing the most expensive records sold in January this year, someone purchased an unreleased solo album from Forge for US$5,434 (£4237.95). The album is titled ‘Passiflora’ and per the listing, was “released” in 2008. The album has never seen distribution – digital or physical.

Per Loudwire, ‘Passiflora’ was written by Forge before he started Ghost – for which he started the process after writing the song ‘Stand By Him’. ‘Stand By Him’ would go on to feature on Ghost’s debut album, ‘Opus Eponymous’.

While ‘Passiflora’ has not been uploaded online in its entirety, two songs from ‘Passiflora’ were uploaded onto YouTube six years ago. These songs are titled ‘House Of Affection’ and ‘In Enigma Schiffer’.

Little else is known about ‘Passiflora’, including its tracklist and runtime.

Ghost made their debut in Sweden in 2006 and performed in the European circuit until 2010, when they released their debut album and garnered global attention. The band have released five studio albums to date – the most recent being 2022’s ‘Impera’.

‘Impera’ scored a four-star review at NME, with James McMahon writing: “How the Ghost story plays out now is a tale that will be written on empty pages, most likely in blood and from the tip of a quill – and it promises to be a tale more bold and beguiling than anything that has come prior.”

In December last year, Forge confirmed that he had begun work on Ghost’s sixth album. “I like to compare what I’m doing to being a chef,” he said about how the direction of the band’s next record.

“A chef with a few different interests and specialities. So you might start a few different restaurants – an Italian one, a Greek one, an Asian Fusion one. But what they all have in common is the seasoning and the decor and the interior design… the secret sauce.

“With me, each record, each new cycle, is a new restaurant, but I don’t have to sit with an empty paper and come up with something new every time because the secret sauce is the same. If it comes from my notebook, it will sound like Ghost.”