Someone’s mashed up Metallica’s Ride The Lightning with Kanye West and Jay-Z’s ‘Paris’

A YouTube user has mashed up Metallica‘s ‘Ride The Lightning’ with Kanye West and Jay-Z‘s ‘N***as In Paris’ – listen below.

Titled ‘Lightning In Paris’, the new mix by William Maranci blends the heavy instrumental from the title track of Metallica’s 1984 album with the vocals from Jay and Ye’s rap mega anthem, taken from their 2011 collaborative album ‘Watch The Throne’.

“So I ball so hard motherfuckers wanna fine me/ But first n***as gotta find me/ What’s fifty grand to a motherfucker like me?/ Can you please remind me?“, Jay-Z raps over James Hetfield’s thunderous guitar riff

The video of the mashup pairs together two live performances from both sets of artists – watch it below.

Earlier this week, Lars Ulrich has admitted that Metallica are only making “glacial” progress with their new album, suggesting that the record won’t see the light of day for some time.

Back in November Ulrich said that he and his bandmates were engaged in some “pretty serious writing” sessions for the album, with the drummer promising the following month that the forthcoming LP would be the best record that Metallica have ever made. However, it appears it won’t be coming for some time.

Meanwhile, a video clip has emerged that appears to show Kanye West shouting at Chance The Rapper during a recent studio session.

The footage is reportedly from an upcoming documentary on West’s shelved ‘Donda’ album, filmed last summer at the ‘Jesus Walks’ hitmaker’s Wyoming compound.

The clip appears to show West growing increasingly frustrated during a recording session for the unreleased album before lashing out at Chance, telling him to sit his “ass down and listen to the album or leave.”