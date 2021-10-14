Somi is set release her first full-length album ‘XOXO’ later this month

Somi will release her long-awaited first full-length album later this month, according to her label.

The singer’s agency The Black Label announced Somi’s forthcoming record in a statement to Newsen. The label releveled that the Canadian-Korean idol’s upcoming album will be titled ‘XOXO’ and is schedule to arrive “at the end of this month”. More details about the release, including an exact release date and its tracklist, are expected in the coming weeks.

The news comes just weeks after Somi took to Instagram with a preview of the forthcoming record. On October 1, the singer shared an image of a pile of pink and white albums, with the title ‘XOXO’ and her name printed on them.

The news also comes just two months after the Canadian-Korean singer made her comeback with the single ‘Dumb Dumb’. Shortly after the song’s release, Somi had hinted that she has “a lot more” music coming in the future.

“I spent the past year practicing and recording a lot of songs apart from ‘Dumb Dumb’,” the singer told Korea JoongAng Daily. “We’ve finished all the recording process, and there’s a lot more coming.”

‘XOXO’ will be the singer’s first-ever album release since her debut as a soloist in 2019. Prior to this, Somi had only released three digital singles, ‘Birthday’, ‘What You Waiting For’ and the recent ‘Dumb Dumb’.

Prior to her solo career, Somi had participated in the first season of Mnet reality TV competition Produce 101, where she came in first place. She later joined the group I.O.I in 2016, alongside other contestants like Chung Ha and former Gugudan member Kim Se-jeong, and stayed with the 11-member group until early 2017.