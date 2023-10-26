Sónar Lisboa announce first names for 2024 line-up

The first wave of artists set to appear at Sónar Lisboa 2024 have been announced – including Bonobo, Shygirl, Eliza Rose and more.

The upcoming instalment will mark the third edition of the Lisbon-based festival and will be taking place between March 22 and March 24 next year.

As ever, the three-day event will be returning to Parque Eduardo VII in the heart of the Portuguese capital for the 2024 edition, and is set to host two days and two nights of music, creativity and technology. Now, organisers for Sónar Lisboa have announced the first wave of names set to appear at next year’s event.

These include DJ sets from Bonobo, Eliza Rose and CC:DISCO, as well as a never-before-seen set from Belgian duo 2manydjs, featuring special guests Éclair Fifi and Erol Alkan.

Other artists performing at Sónar Lisboa ‘24 include Sevdaliza, Oneohtrix Point Never, Tommy Cash and Wata Igarashi. Mercury Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Shygirl will also be presenting a set called ‘ClubShy’, and Tiga and Hudson Mohawke are joining forces to present one called ‘Love Minus Zero’.

The festival’s devotion to supporting the local scenes is also reflected in the upcoming instalment, with a quartet of artists from Portugal announced today: Chima Isaaro, Moullinex + GPU Panic, Supa b2b Ghetthoven, and XEXA.

As confirmed in a press release, Sónar Lisboa 2024 will once again feature both Sónar by Day – taking place on March 23 and 24 – and Sónar by Night, held on March 22 and 23. The programmes will be updated for next year too, with an improved layout designed introduced to “improve the user experience”.

Pavilhão Carlos Lopes will once again host a mix of indoor and outdoor stages for Sónar by Day, and there will be a full Sónar+D programme open to ticket holders too. Next year, Sónar by Night will be entirely concentrated on Lopes’ indoor stage, with non-stop music all night long, from dusk until dawn. More details will be announced soon.

Sónar Lisboa 2024 will act as a preview for Sónar 2024 – offering a first look at some of the artists and exclusive shows that will feature in Barcelona on June 13, 14 and 15.

More news on the Sónar 2024 lineup coming soon. For now, you can find tickets to Sónar Lisboa here.

The 2023 edition of the Barcelona festival took place between June 15 and 17, and saw performances from artists such as Bad Gyal, Aphex Twin, Honey Dijon and Little Simz.